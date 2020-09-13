Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (ECF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 23rd

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund has raised its dividend by 77.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $11.53 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

