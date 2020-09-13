Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Given New GBX 120 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQN. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equiniti Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 207.67 ($2.71).

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

Shares of LON:EQN opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02. Equiniti Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.33. The firm has a market cap of $397.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,373.45).

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.