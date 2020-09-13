Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Realty Capital Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 82.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 125.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after buying an additional 464,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 53.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,407,000 after buying an additional 501,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

