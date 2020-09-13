Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.10.

EPRT opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

