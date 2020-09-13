Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.35% of Eversource Energy worth $100,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 585,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,818,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,944,000 after buying an additional 44,412 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,412. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.