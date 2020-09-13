Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.92.

EPM stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 603,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

