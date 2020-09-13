Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €22.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.59 ($30.11).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €23.99 ($28.22) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.69.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

