Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,696 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Exelon worth $22,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $434,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,533 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Exelon by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,475 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. 4,601,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

