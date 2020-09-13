Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,819 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 133.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 22.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.00. 3,604,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,321. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.07. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $219.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

