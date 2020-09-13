Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,483 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $69,240,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Generac by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,056,000 after purchasing an additional 574,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 521,871 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,970. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.41. 507,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

