Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in General Mills by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Mills by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 192,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,536. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.