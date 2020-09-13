Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,242 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $158.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,866. The stock has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $166.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

