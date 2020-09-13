Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,773 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,538,000 after acquiring an additional 168,518 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.63.

NYSE:LHX traded up $4.63 on Friday, reaching $181.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,510. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.