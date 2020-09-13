Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $43,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.45. 933,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.51 and a 200 day moving average of $373.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

