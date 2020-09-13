Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 186.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,860 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 56,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 102,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. 29,642,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $206.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.