Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 998,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

