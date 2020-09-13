Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,467. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust's portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

