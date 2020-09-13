Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Xylem by 43.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 780,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

