Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $67.92. 2,253,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

