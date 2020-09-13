Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 112.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.81. 3,411,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,856. The company has a market cap of $188.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

