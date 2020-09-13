Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.69. 13,730,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,030,632. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67, a PEG ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

