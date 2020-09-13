Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.14 Million in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,018,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,337 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,353 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62.

