Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.90. The stock had a trading volume of 867,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,782. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

