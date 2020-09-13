Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,577 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,916 shares of company stock valued at $795,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,934,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,795. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

