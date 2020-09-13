Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,259. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $234.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

