Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 874 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

