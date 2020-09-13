Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $16,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.19. 650,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,360. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

