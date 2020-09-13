Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after acquiring an additional 239,471 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,815,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299,726. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

