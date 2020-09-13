Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Receives $4.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.76.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 51,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 79.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 2,203,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 327,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $234.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

