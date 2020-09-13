Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -1.06

Media headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a coverage optimism score of -1.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FMAO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 6,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

In related news, CEO Lars B. Eller bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

