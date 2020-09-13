Fetch Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. During the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.42 or 0.04732089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

