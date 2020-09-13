Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.77. 519,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

