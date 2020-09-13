Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 30th

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

NYSE:FNF opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,151. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

