Financial Analysis: RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) vs. BeyondAirInc . (OTCMKTS:XAIR)

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and RenovaCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondAirInc . $1.39 million 62.92 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.33 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A

RenovaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeyondAirInc ..

Profitability

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondAirInc . -203.22% -152.25% -99.76% RenovaCare N/A -55.39% -53.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BeyondAirInc . and RenovaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondAirInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

BeyondAirInc . currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BeyondAirInc . is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Volatility and Risk

BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

