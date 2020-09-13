First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 1st

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.95. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at $24,991,565.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

