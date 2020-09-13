First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $954.50 Million

Equities analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report $954.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $952.20 million and the highest is $956.00 million. First Republic Bank posted sales of $837.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.41.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 672,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after buying an additional 49,432 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 494,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,384,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,438,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

