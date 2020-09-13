First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) versus United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Financial Comparison

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get First Western Financial alerts:

This table compares First Western Financial and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 15.84% 12.03% 1.10% United Community Banks 23.12% 9.58% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Western Financial and United Community Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Community Banks 0 4 2 0 2.33

First Western Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.75%. United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $25.70, indicating a potential upside of 47.19%. Given United Community Banks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and United Community Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $77.63 million 1.32 $8.01 million $1.16 11.10 United Community Banks $657.42 million 2.30 $185.72 million $2.38 7.34

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Community Banks beats First Western Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Capital Management offers institutional investment management services; and acts as advisor of proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company serves entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals and their related philanthropic and business organizations through a network of boutique private trust bank offices in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and California. First Western Financial, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans. It also offers wire transfers, brokerage services, and other financial services, as well as risk management, payment processing, and merchant services. In addition, the company owns an insurance agency. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 156 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.