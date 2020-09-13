Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Mizuho

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FISV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.92.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,037,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,329,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,076,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,817,285 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 21.8% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 50.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

