Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Stock Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,082 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.70% of Fortis worth $122,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fortis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fortis by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 154,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,359. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

