Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.62.

NYSE FTV opened at $77.37 on Thursday. Fortive has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 13.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

