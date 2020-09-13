Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FRAN stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Francesca’s has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($9.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 60.35% and a negative net margin of 8.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Francesca’s by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

