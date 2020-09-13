Frasers Group PLC (LON:FRAS) Insider Buys £11,320.92 in Stock

Frasers Group PLC (LON:FRAS) insider David Daly bought 3,198 shares of Frasers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £11,320.92 ($14,792.79).

David Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, David Daly sold 1,316 shares of Frasers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £3,776.92 ($4,935.21).

Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 361 ($4.72) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 307.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.51. Frasers Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 174.20 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.35 ($7.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.04.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 16.20 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) by GBX (1.50) (($0.02)).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, House of Fraser Retail, European Sports Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

