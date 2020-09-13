FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a payout ratio of 108.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSKR. Compass Point began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday.

