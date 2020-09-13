FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

