Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Future stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Future has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

