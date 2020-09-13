FY2020 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Increased by Analyst

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Transcontinental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$625.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.85 million.

Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$23.27 and a 12-month high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

