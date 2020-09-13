FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

NYSE:OFC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

