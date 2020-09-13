G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Lowered to $23.00 at B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

GIII opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $681.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 794.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

