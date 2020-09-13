Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Reaches $0.0015

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $92,228.21 and approximately $23.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 59,917,788 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

