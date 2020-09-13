Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN opened at $100.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.99. Garmin has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.